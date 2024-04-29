Letter to Editor: Open Letter to Historic District Commission

Chestertown Historic District Commission
Reference: Application BP230185
Chestertown Armory
Dear Chairperson Smith and Commissioners,
I have been asked numerous times if I would endorse a proposal that maintains the Armory’s headhouse with demolition of the drill hall. I have given the question fair consideration and would like to share my answer with you, the decision makers. The process began 17 months ago when I made a site visit in December 2022. As a result, I became curious, and a comprehensive data bank of varied information grew along the way that also fueled many editorials. My measured answer is, no, I would not endorse such a proposal. Although there was much information considered, it can be condensed into what I refer to as the Top 10 reasons that shaped my conclusion.
TOP 10 REASONS WHY…
SEVERING THE 1931 ARMORY IS A FLAWED PROPOSAL
- Entire Building was Listed on the National Register of Historic Places
- Entire Building is Structurally Sound and Mold can be Remediated
- Entire Building can Remain in a Flood Zone and can be Flood Proofed
- Entire Building is Suitable for Adaptive Reuse
- Drill Hall was Dedicated in Honor of a Local WWII Hero
- Drill Hall was a Community Social Hub for over 50 Years
- Drill Hall is Part of the Local African American Story
- Grants are Available for the Drill Hall Restoration by the African American
Heritage Preservation Program
- Grants are Available for Renovations and Flood Proofing from MHT & FEMA
- Building Designed by an Eminent Maryland Architect recognized by the AIA
Summation…TAKE AWAY THE DRILL HALL, TAKE AWAY HISTORY AND FUNDING.
I request careful review of the entire record of information that interested citizens have made available to you along with all applicable items of the Historic Guidelines.
Being faced with a decision to demolish a historic building is a tremendous responsibility, for once it is gone, it is gone forever. The stakes are even higher with this building being listed on the National Register of Historic Places and home to one of the most recognized and highly decorated infantry divisions of WWII. This is after all a military story which morphed into a rich community story with ties to the era of segregation and the famous ‘Chitlin Circuit’ of the 1960’s. Irreplaceable is the entire history and the entire 1931 building. Be guided accordingly for, in my opinion, demolition is an end and not a beginning in the matter of the John H. Newnam Chestertown Armory.
Respectfully submitted,
Thomas W. Kocubinski
