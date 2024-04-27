Delmarva Review: Helen to Euripides by Christopher Honey

Author’s Note: I titled the poem “Helen to Euripides” because in Euripides’ play, “The Trojan Women,” I was struck by a scene where the mother of Paris is blaming Helen and saying, in effect, we should just kill her. Helen strides in and says, how is this my fault? That indignant strength, despite her lack of power, relative to the men around her, inspired me to let her tell her own story.

Helen to Euripides

My face didn’t launch a thousand ships; men did.

Zeus was my father, and, swan-like my mother

Raped, doing her great honor. When I was

Just seven, another honor, Theseus

Stole me from my playroom. Old, fat, he held

Me down beneath his paunch til I could bear

His child. Then kings of Greece abducted me

In turns, so to possess some beautiful

Thing, ‘til proud Odysseus declared: Why

Should this divide us? Let her decide which

Shall have her. I almost chose him but feared

A man whose power was to mystify minds,

When Menelaus, simple and strong, could promise

Enough bronze spears to end my endless passage

From king to king. End it did, ended til

Paris princeling from careless goddess bought

Me with an envied apple, my husband three,

My second noble thief, coward who took me

Into his Trojan bed as payment made!

Greek kings to Anatolian shores brought war

In turn—and better men than Paris died

(Like Hector, the sole Trojan who never wished

Me dead). When that poor warrior tried to fight,

Eternal Aphrodite had to save my husband three

From under husband two’s bronze blade and whisked

Him from that dusty field to silken bed.

I would have spurned his princely prick, but fair

Goddess demanded I make homage to it.

When Ilium’s towers fell, before my husband

Two could return his prize to Spartan bed,

I heard Odysseus’ remark, our trade

will flourish once we colonize these shores.

Now, beside once proud Menelaus, again

I sit. Now nightly, I nepenthe add

To watered wine to stop the weeping that

Afflicts him when the ghosts invariably

Appear. Content, at last, I reign, a stately

Achaean Queen of quiet, broken kings.

♦

Christopher Honey is an MFA candidate at the University of Saint Thomas. His poetry, essays, and articles have appeared in numerous publications, including Rumpus, the Decadent Review, Vita Poetica, the Pomona Valley Review, the Building Trades News, and Montgomery Living Magazine. He lives in Washington, DC with his wife and daughter.

