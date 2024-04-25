Leadership Maryland – The Journey of Easton Utilities’ Ted Book and Qlarant’s Jeff Weiss

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For some time now, the Spy has been aware and impressed with a special program that nurtures and challenges Maryland’s up-and-coming leaders. Since 1991, Maryland Leadership has hand-picked a special group of the state’s best and brightest to spend one long weekend a month in seminars and field trips to fine-tune their skills and broaden their horizons in ways not typically part of their career development pathways.

The results of Maryland Leadership are hard to measure quantitatively, but year after year, graduates offer an endless stream of positive testimonials on what the year-long program has done with decision-making and civic engagement.

This year, Easton Utilities VP Ted Book and Qlarant CFO Jeff Weiss were selected to join almost 50 of their state-wide peers to participate, and the Spy invited both to share their experiences before, during, and at the conclusion of the end of the year.

In this part, Ted and Jeff share their initial impressions of the program and detail some of the factors that led them to devote so much of their personal time to this demanding extracurricular undertaking.

We also start with a chat with David Fike, the CEO of the non-profit Leadership Maryland based now in Easton. David highlighted the extraordinary benefits that come to those who participate in the program and the state of Maryland.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. Part II will be online in August. For more information about Leadership Maryland please go here.