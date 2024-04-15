Letter to Editor: American Rescue Plan Local Impacts

Dear Editor,

Most of us in Kent County take for granted that storm water runs off properly, that water is safe to drink, that roads, sidewalks, and emergency vehicles are maintained. But local revenues to sustain public projects have not kept pace with the needs. Enter President Biden’s American Rescue Plan that has delivered no-strings-attached grant funds to every town in our County. Big money. Not widely hailed, our communities have received an unprecedented amount of help.

Both the Towns and the County were given latitude to determine how these funds would be utilized, and all of them have allocated this money for critical needs including waste water and water system management improvements, IT system and security upgrades, essential worker pay, community center improvements, and support for economic development. The amounts received and examples of uses are:

Betterton – $311,342, includes water system upgrades

Chestertown – $4,400,000, includes new police and fire vehicles

Galena – $572,000, includes new utility equipment

Millington – $633,418, includes town office renovations

Rock Hall – $1,255,220, includes water and wastewater upgrades

Kent County – $3,766,777, includes wastewater management improvements

Come November, let’s give credit where credit is due.

Muriel Cole

Member, Kent County Democratic Central Committee