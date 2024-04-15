Upcoming Arts Events in Caroline County

View our upcoming Calendar of Events and register for classes online at www.carolinearts.org

Mary Elizabeth Atwood: Artist of the Month

Mary Elizabeth Atwood draws inspiration from her upbringing steeped in Irish folklore and fairy tales. As a self-described abstract painter, she captures the essence of her subjects, often drawn from her childhood stories. Join us in celebrating her unique perspective on art and storytelling this month.

CLASSES & EVENTS

Mosaics in May: Plant Pots & Bird Baths!

May 2nd & 16th, 2024 from 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm @ The Foundry

Discover the artistry of mosaics with Joanne Gelles! Craft your own masterpiece – choose between a charming mosaic plant pot or a delightful bird feeder. Suitable for all ages over 7. Class Fee: $30 per session (includes all supplies). Limited spots available, reserve your spot today!

Come Paint With Us!

May 4, 11, 18, 25 & June 1, 15, 22, 29 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm @ Tenchi Spanish American Kitchen, 103 Main Street, Greensboro

Join us every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm to contribute to the Greensboro Rural Mural. No prior experience necessary—just bring your enthusiasm and willingness to try something new! Supported by the Maryland State Arts Council.

From Bottle to Breeze

May 25 from 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm @ The Foundry

Transform used bottles into decorative wind chimes with Joanne Gelles. Experience the satisfaction of repurposing everyday objects into captivating art pieces. Materials provided, just bring your creativity!

June Bloom: Clay Classes with Forest Fired Pottery

June 1, 15, 29 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm @ The Foundry

Join Sharon Guzman for “Floral Impressions” pottery class. Press flowers into clay and create unique pieces reflecting the beauty of nature. Registration required.

Teen Writer’s Club

May 8, 22 & June 12 from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm @ The Foundry (Zoom available)

Ages 13-18. Join us for writing discussions, prompts, and sharing. Hosted by the Maryland Writers Association in collaboration with CCCA.

Write On!

1st & 3rd Tuesdays from 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm Online (Zoom)

Join our adult writers’ group for a session featuring a different topic each meeting. Free event, registration required.

Artsway Illuminations: Denton’s Main Street Banners 2024

The Caroline County Council of Arts, in collaboration with the Town of Denton and Downtown Denton Main Street, proudly announces the revival of the Denton Artsway Mainstreet Banners Program for 2024. Generous support from the Maryland State Arts Council bolsters this exciting initiative.

This year, we invite up to 15 local artists to participate in crafting distinctive banners that will grace Market St. in Downtown Denton from June through December 2024. Embracing the theme “Moments of Joy,” we aim to infuse our streets with positivity and inspiration.

Interested artists are encouraged to visit our website for comprehensive program details, including artist information, guidelines, and timeline, before submitting their applications online. Alternatively, submissions can be made via mail or in-person drop-off at The Foundry.

Let’s unite in showcasing the dynamic essence of our community through the boundless creativity of local artists. Join us as we illuminate Denton’s Main Street with your artistic visions!

CCCA Mini Grants

Apply now! Deadlines are rolling. Applications must be received a minimum of 60 days before the event/project is planned to begin. We want to support your art projects and events! Reach out to us for more information. Email [email protected] or visit our website @ www.carolinearts.org

Caroline County Council of Arts, 401 Market Street, Denton, MD 21629 • 410.479.1009 • www.carolinearts.org