The answer to last week’s mystery is red oak flowers, pictured below.Red oaks flower early in spring, from February to May, depending on latitude. Oaks have both male and female flowers on the same tree. The female flowersare very small and found scattered on the branch tips. Male flowers dangle down in a catkin-like form.Cross-pollination of the florets is by wind during mid-to late Spring. Afterwards, the catkins fall to the ground, while the florets slowly develop into acorns.The oak’s acorns are an important source of food for birds because of their small size. Many mammals eat the acorns as well.Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.
Adkins Mystery Monday: Guess the Picture!
