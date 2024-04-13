Board of Education Candidate Forum April 18

The public is invited to attend a Candidate Forum on April 18, featuring candidates for the Kent County Board of Education . This event is sponsored by the Democratic Club of Kent County; it will take place at Minary’s Dream Alliance.

The four Board of Education candidates are Piers Heriz-Smith, Laura McKenzie, John Queen, and incumbent Francoise Sullivan. Each of them has filed with the Kent County Board of Elections to place their names on the ballot for the general election on November 5. They will speak about their candidacy and respond to prepared questions which they have received in advance. There will also be an opportunity for the candidates to respond to questions from the audience.

This event is another in the “Meet the Candidates” series offered by the Democratic Club of Kent County (dckcmd.com). It will take place at Minary’s Dream Alliance, 9155 American Legion Rd, Chestertown, on Thursday, April 18; doors open at 6:00 pm, and the Forum will start around 7:00, ending by 8:30 pm. Light refreshments will be available. A brief business meeting will be conducted by the club at 6:45, and Dr. Karen Couch, retiring KCPS Superintendent, will be honored at the start of the Forum. Please consider attending this important event, to learn more about the four candidates and their positions on some of the major issues affecting our school system.