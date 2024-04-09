Mid-Shore Entrepreneurs: Ustream’s George Clifford

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are countless numbers of examples of entrepreneurship on the Mid-Shore, and every year, the Spy tries to cover this dynamic segment of commerce in all its forms, but we must admit we have a partial bias toward those young local enterprise figures who either come back to the region to start a business or never left to show their entrepreneurship and commercial courage and starting a

Bu the latest example is George Clifford, who graduated from The Country School, the well-known Hill School in Pennsylvania, and later earned a college degree in computer science. George has found a special niche in the world of connectivity with his creation of Ustream, which aims to help rural residents with services that range from connecting to such platforms as Starlink to outfitting their home theater setup.

The Spy sat down with him a few weeks ago to discuss his background and Ustream.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Ustream please go here.