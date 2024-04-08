SECAC Offering Autism Workshop in April

Join the Kent County Public Schools Family Support Resource Center for a free workshop on wandering and elopement.

“When They Wander or Run Away: Risk and Prevention Strategies” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 in the media center at Kent County Middle School in Chestertown.

Join the Family Support Resource Center, Pathfinders for Autism and officers Laurie Reyes and Tara Bond from the Montgomery County Police Department’s Autism, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Outreach Unit for this presentation.

“When They Wander or Run Away” is a presentation about why children with autism spectrum disorder elope and wander.

Presenters will provide preventive safety measures and what types of information will be most beneficial for police if a loved one does go missing.

Free dinner and childcare will be available at the middle school.

Pre-registration is preferred, but not required. Register with the Family Support Resource Center at 410-778-5708, [email protected] or visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9r965w.

A virtual option will be available to those unable to attend in person.

Kent County Middle School is located at 402 E. Campus Ave., Chestertown.