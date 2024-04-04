ShoreRivers Offers Hands-On Expeditions

ShoreRivers is inviting the public to get out in their communities and explore their local waterways through a series of expeditions around the region.

On the schedule are:

A walking tour of Chestertown centered on environmental justice on Wednesday, May 1

on Wednesday, May 1 A paddle with the Choptank Riverkeeper of Tuckahoe Creek on Thursday, May 2

on Thursday, May 2 A family wetland exploration day at the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC) on Saturday, June 8

at the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC) on Saturday, June 8 A Corsica River paddle with the Chester Riverkeeper on Wednesday, June 12

on Wednesday, June 12 A farm-to-table tour of Oksana’s Produce Farm on Thursday, June 20

of Oksana’s Produce Farm on Thursday, June 20 A morning paddle on Granary Creek with the Miles-Wye Riverkeeper on Thursday, June 27

on Thursday, June 27 A tour of Wye Farm with wildlife artist Jonathan Shaw on Wednesday, July 17

on Wednesday, July 17 A family paddle at Tuckahoe Lake on Saturday, July 20

on Saturday, July 20 A farm tour (featuring edible flowers) at Wildly Native Flower Farm on Wednesday, July 24

on Wednesday, July 24 A paddle among the lotus blooms with the Sassafras Riverkeeper on Thursday, July 25

with the Sassafras Riverkeeper on Thursday, July 25 A tour of Chesapeake Culinary Center and a lesson on cooking with invasive species on Thursday, August 8

on Thursday, August 8 An evening of pizza and permaculture with the Eastern Shore Permaculture Institute on Tuesday, August 20

on Tuesday, August 20 An afternoon lesson on fly fishing near Mill Creek on Wednesday, September 18

near Mill Creek on Wednesday, September 18 A paddle on Kings Creek with the Choptank Riverkeeper on Thursday, October 3

with the Choptank Riverkeeper on Thursday, October 3 A tour of Ferry Cove Oyster Hatchery on Thursday, November 7

These expeditions are small group experiences offering learning and fun, and are a wonderful way to support ShoreRivers’ work for clean water on the Eastern Shore. From paddles to tours of restoration sites, to hands-on adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

“We know that access to our waterways fuels environmental stewardship,” says ShoreRivers’ Membership Manager Courtney Leigh. “It’s our hope that participants in these annual expeditions—in addition to taking in the natural beauty of our rivers, learning from partners who share our vision of thriving communities, and engaging with vibrant team members who lead the charge for clean waterways—will also develop a stronger connection to the bays, rivers, and creeks we all cherish on the Eastern Shore.”

To register and for individual event details, visit shorerivers.org/events.