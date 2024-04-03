The Trump Melt-Down Continues by J.E. Dean

I was overcome by nausea when the news broke that Donald Trump had spent Easter writing 77 posts to his social media platform. Easter is supposed to be a time of reflection and happiness. It has a special meaning for Christians, but even non-believers celebrate the holiday. It marks the beginning of Spring, a time of year that offers hope and renewal. I planned to write about Easter in this week’s column but cannot ignore the melt-down of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

If you have not noticed, today’s Donald Trump is slowly melting, or, if you prefer, imploding. His speeches are progressively less coherent while at the same time more bellicose, angry, and paranoid. The failing United States, Trump believes, is out to get him. He is not being prosecuted for crimes; he is being persecuted by evil people. He is a victim, much like Jesus Christ.

When Trump compared his own prosecution to Christ’s crucifixion, I was shocked. If Trump’s sacrilege does not offend you, what does?

Does Trump believe that “evil” is behind his legal problems? Or is he just “playing to his base?” After reading several of Trump’s Easter rants, I concluded that it is the former. The ex-president has “lost it,” and his party is too far gone to recognize it.

A short book appropriate for the mental health section of a bookstore could be written on Trump’s 77 Easter social media posts. Was Trump going for a Guinness Book record? I quit reading them after the first dozen. They are repetitive and devoid of anything a future president should be contemplating on Easter.

One of the 77 posts seems to be getting more attention than others. This one, I am happy to report, does not include a self-comparison with Christ or plagiarism of any of Hitler’s speeches. Instead, Trump summarizes his defense in some of the legal actions against him. The post reads:

HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING CROOKED AND CORRUPT PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES THAT ARE DOING EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, AND PUT ME IN PRISON, INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE THAT I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA, A NOW FAILING NATION, LIKE “DERANGED” JACK SMITH, WHO IS EVIL AND “SICK,” MRS. FANI “FAUNI” WADE, WHO SAID SHE HARDLY KNEW THE “SPECIAL” PROSECUTOR, ONLY TO FIND THAT HE SPENT YEARS “LOVING” HER, LONG BEFORE THE GEORGIA PERSECUTION OF PRESIDENT TRUMP BEGAN (AND THEREBY MAKING THE CASE AGAINST ME NULL, VOID, AND ILLEGAL!), AND LAZY ON VIOLENT CRIME ALVIN BRAGG WHO, WITH CROOKED JOE’S DOJ THUGS, UNFAIRLY WORKING IN THE D.A.’s OFFICE, ILLEGALLY INDICTED ME ON A CASE HE NEVER WANTED TO BRING AND VIRTUALLY ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS SAY IS A CASE THAT SHOULD NOT BE BROUGHT, IS BREAKING THE LAW IN DOING SO (POMERANTZ!), WAS TURNED DOWN BY ALL OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES, AND IS NOT A CRIME. HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!

As they taught us in law school, Res Ipsa Loquitor–the thing speaks for itself. In writing this post, Trump shows himself for who he is.

For one thing, the post shows Trump to be a liar. The prosecutors and judges in the cases against Trump are not “Crooked and Corrupt.” Nor are they doing everything to interfere with the presidential election. If they were, at least two of the cases already would have gone to trial. And “EVIL and ‘SICK'” Jack Smith, who is “DERANGED,” would have brought his indictments against Trump in 2021 rather than 2023.

In the same post, President Trump demonstrates a flawed understanding of the law. He writes that the Georgia “PERSECUTION” is NULL, VOID, and ILLEGAL because of Fani Willis’ personal relationship with Nathan Wade. He implies that Willis and Wade are married, which is untrue, and that they are motivated by a desire to destroy America.

Would the conviction of Trump destroy America? Will America be destroyed if Trump is not elected president in November? I don’t think so.

Election Day is only seven months away. If Donald Trump’s melt-down continues, the Republican party will have to find somebody else to run against Joe Biden. It is premature to talk about what such a development would mean or who the Republican Party, which has been gutted since Trump appointed his daughter-in-law to help lead it, would appoint. What is certain is that the Trump that some of us (mistakenly in my view) admired and voted for, has left the building.

J.E. Dean is a retired attorney and public affairs consultant writing on politics, government, and, all too infrequently, other subjects.