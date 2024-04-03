Moo Turns 20 Years Old: A Chat with Entrepreneur Francoise Sullivan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When I first started the Spy in 2009, two local businesses had recently turned 20 years worthy of note. One was Carla Massoni’s highly regarded art gallery, and the other was Andy Goddard’s beloved Andy’s, where the Retriever bar now stands. At the time, I thought twenty years was almost a lifetime, and to have two women in the small town of Chestertown make their businesses successful with an uncompromised sense of vision and entrepreneurship was a wonderful tale to tell.

Francoise Sullivan and her Moo Productions company have recently joined this tw0-decade club. While Moo (My Own Office) now is the kind of creative consulting service for web design, one would expect in 2024, 20 years years ago, hardly anyone in Kent County (with the possible exception of those at Washington College) had paid attention to the potential power of this new internet world.

And so, for most of those early years, Francoise’s job was not only to design websites; she had to patiently educate clients on the web itself. With the support of early adopters like Carla and the Sultana Education Foundation, slowly but surely, Sullivan found the traction needed to create a company that has now served over 200 businesses and nonprofits.

I asked Francoise to join me on Zoom last week for a bit of reminiscing and celebrating as she talked about those early years and what the future looks like.

This video is approximately 7 minutes in length. For more information about Moo Productions please go here.