Join the Cleanup Effort for a Healthier Chesapeake Bay at Matapeake Park April 7

This spring, the community is banding together for a vital environmental initiative aimed at beautifying our local ecosystems and contributing to the health of the Chesapeake Bay. On April 7th, Matapeake Park will become a hub of activity as volunteers gather for a significant trash cleanup event. This effort is part of Project Clean Stream, a Bay-wide initiative organized by the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and coordinated locally by groups including ShoreRivers.
The Event Details
Where: Matapeake Park, 1112 Romancoke Road, Stevensville, MD, 21666, United States.
When: Sunday, April 7, starting at 10 am.
In a collaboration that spans across Queen Anne’s County, the cleanup event, dubbed Clean Anne’s Day, aims to mobilize the community for a day dedicated to environmental service. By focusing on removing trash from our roads, parks, and rivers, volunteers play a crucial role in preserving the natural beauty and ecological health of the area.
For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, please contact [email protected].
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
