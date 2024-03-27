Catching Up WIth Sumner Hall: A Chat With Ruth Shoge

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Retiring after 30 years as Director of Washington College’s Miller Library and Dean of Library and Academic Technology, Dr. Ruth Shoge has become even more involved in projects that further the research, understanding, and education of Kent County’s African American history,

Shoge is not new to Sumner Hall’s mission. In fact, she was on board when the dilapidated building built in 1908 on Queen Street was first discovered to be Charles Sumner Post #25, Grand Army of the Republic, a meeting hall for Black Civil War veterans. A thirteen-year fund-raising effort restored the building and has become a significant educational ally in partnership with Washington College’s Starr Center, Chesapeake Heartland, Minary’s Dream Alliance, and others.

An eight-year member of the all-volunteer organization’s board, Ruth Shoge seeks to guide and expand Sumner Hall’s activities and outreach as the organization seeks a full-time Director.

Under Shoge’s leadership, Sumner Hall has developed a range of programs aimed at both educating the public and honoring African American heritage. Legacy Day, a signature event, stands out as a celebration that has successfully integrated the community, bridging gaps and fostering understanding.

In addition to Legacy Day, Sumner Hall offers educational programs for schoolchildren, outreach initiatives, and a popular book club. Shoge is also focused on fundraising and volunteer recruitment to support the maintenance of the building and possibly hire a full-time museum manager saying that that maintaining the building and its programs remains a challenge and stresses the need for more pronounced and continued fundraising efforts.

The Spy recently talked with Dr. Ruth Shoge about the Sumner Hall mission and its future.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. For more about Sumner Hall and to support its efforts, go here.