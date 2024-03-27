A Check in with Cambridge Mayor Steve Rideout: The Resignation of a Highly-Respected City Manager

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last week the news of Tom Carroll’s resignation spread throughout Cambridge quickly. The highly respected city manager made it official that he would step down as the city’s chief administrator in May after only serving 22 months in office. Added to this bit of disruptive news was that Carroll made no bones about that he was leaving due to the direct fact that he had lost confidence in the nonprofit Cambrige Waterfront Development Inc. leadership and its plans to develop the Cambridge Harbor project.

This was clearly on the minds of the Spy’s Dave Wheelan and WHCP Community Radio’s Jim Brady as they continued their series have frequent check-ins with Mayor Steve Rideout.

This video is approximately 15 minutes in length.