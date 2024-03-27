A Check in with Cambridge Mayor Steve Rideout: The Resignation of a Highly-Respected City Manager

Last week the news of Tom Carroll’s resignation spread throughout Cambridge quickly. The highly respected city manager made it official that he would step down as the city’s chief administrator in May after only serving 22 months in office. Added to this bit of disruptive news was that Carroll made no bones about that he was leaving due to the direct fact that he had lost confidence in the nonprofit Cambrige Waterfront Development Inc. leadership and its plans to develop the Cambridge Harbor project.
This was clearly on the minds of the Spy’s Dave Wheelan and WHCP Community Radio’s Jim Brady as they continued their series have frequent check-ins with Mayor Steve Rideout.
This video is approximately 15 minutes in length.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.