Talsiman to Celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Run for the Roses

On the first Saturday in May, Talisman Therapeutic Riding will again welcome Maryland belles and gents to the organization’s 12th annual Derby party. This year marks a milestone in the horse racing industry as this is the 150th Anniversary of the Kentucky Derby. The celebration at Churchill Downs will be spectacular as will the celebration on Blue Ribbon Lane in Grasonville, where guests will be surrounded by dozens of roses, a commemorative ice sculpture, and Makers Mark centerpieces.

Guests can view the first 149 winners and their profiles on the big screen tv’s as they sip mint juleps, meet the herd, and get acquainted with one of the twelve therapeutic riding horses waiting for them in the Winners Circle. Gentlemen and ladies, in their iconic hats, will view a live broadcast of the Derby, enjoy a Southern style dinner, prepared by Chef David Perry of Ruthsberg Kitchens, and place their win- place-show wagers.

“Talisman’s Derby event truly is the most fun you can have in a hat,” said Chair Diana Saquella, a Kentuckian herself. Most importantly, this event helps feed our twelve horses and provide much needed financial aid to those who can benefit from therapeutic riding but lack the funds to participate.

The doors open at 4:30, well before the televised race, to give guests the opportunity to review and bid on silent auction items and taste a variety of premium spirits. A representative from Sagamore Distillery will guide the whiskey tasting.

The event will benefit Talisman Therapeutic Riding, Inc. a 501(c) 3 organization that pairs therapists and instructors with horses to support children and adults with multiple physical and emotional challenges and veterans and first responders suffering from the effects of their jobs.

The event will take place on May 4th at the Talisman Therapeutic Riding farm at 172 Blue Ribbon Lane in Grasonville. Tickets are $150 per person and all reservations must be made in advance.

For further information and to purchase tickets go to www.talismantherapeuticriding.org or call 443-239-9400.