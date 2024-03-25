Local Exhibit Announced for Kent County Veterans Global Art Project

The public is invited to a special limited engagement, free, gallery exhibit featuring artwork created by Kent County veterans. The Opening Reception is Friday, April 5, from 5 – 7 p.m. at RiverArts Gallery, 200 High street, Chestertown. Attendees recently created multi-faceted, powerful artwork for a paper quilt for peace, at Sumner Hall, Chestertown with local artist, Marianne Sade. The exhibit runs from April 3 – 14, and will also feature artwork on the theme of world peace as conceptualized by several local individual participants, as well as show other international artwork received as part of the Global Art Project for Peace.

After the exhibit the quilt will be exchanged with another group matched through the Global Art Project for Peace. The focal point of the project is to express individual and collective ideas of a peaceful global community and to broaden this relationship with a more worldwide one, through this international initiative.

Marianne Sade received an 2023 “Creativity Grant” from the Maryland State Arts Council and coordinated this project in collaboration with Kris Kelley, Arts Education Coordinator RiverArts and Sumner Hall.

The colorful group logo was created by local artist, Tobi Brown.