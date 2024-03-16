Letter to Editor: The Spring Equinox 

Following Chestertown Spy’s article of March 7, 2024, titled “Ah, Spring – The Perfect Time to Burn Socks,” I was reminded that the moment of the annual Spring Equinox in our calendar has a significance the world over. As we know, it is that time of year that the hours of day and nighttime are around equal, as the sun crosses the Equator to bring Spring to the Northern hemisphere of the world.

The Spring equinox is celebrated as a new beginning and is marked in many regions as the start of a new year. With roots dating back to the second millennium BC, the Zoroastrian religion with its origins in Persia, now Iran, designated the Spring Equinox, as their New Year’s Day, named ‘Naw-Ruz.’

Naw-Ruz means ‘New Day,’ and represents new beginnings — be it in nature, life, or relationships. Naw-Ruz encapsulates hope, rebirth, and the indomitable spirit of humanity. Other than Iran, other countries in Central Asia and the Middle East, like Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and many more celebrate this day as the New Year. Due to the diaspora of these countries the world over, Naw Ruz celebrations are found throughout the world.

My wife, who is Persian and I, originally from the Netherlands, celebrate Naw-Ruz as our New Year’s Day. Not due to her Iranian background but because we both are Bahá’ís.

You see, after 3000 years a new religion was born in Persia, around the middle of the nineteenth century, and the messenger adopted the name of Bahá’u’lláh, which means Glory of God. The Bahá’í Faith, as the religion is referred to, has a 180-year history, making it the youngest world religion, second most geographically dispersed religion behind Christianity. Its principle tenet is the oneness of humanity in all its diversity and proclaims that humanity is transitioning to its spiritual adulthood.

Like with previous messengers of God, a new calendar was introduced with New Year’s Day set on the day of the Spring Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere. Its calendar is a solar calendar with 19 months of 19 days, and 4 or 5 intercalary days to complete a solar year.

Next week, on the 20th of March, we celebrate Naw-Ruz. On that day, we gather with friends to celebrate joyfully and give thanks.

Wishing you all a happy Naw-Ruz and a wonderful Spring.

Gijs van de Fliert