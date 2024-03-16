Caroline County Council Upcoming Arts Events

Discover a world of creativity and inspiration at the Caroline County Council of Arts (CCCA) this April. From captivating art classes to exciting exhibitions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Mark your calendars and join us for these enriching experiences.

Collage & Mixed Media: Animals and Nature April 4th, 5th, 6th from 5:30-8pm Unlock your creativity with our Collage & Mixed Media class led by award-winning artist Marcie Wolf-Hubbard. Experiment with materials to create unique collages inspired by animals and nature. All skill levels welcome. Dress for mess. $25/class https://carolinearts.org/events/collage-mixed-media-animals-and-nature-2/

Encaustic & Mixed Media Painting April 11th-13th from 5:30-8pm Curious about Encaustic Painting? Join us for a three-day exploration of encaustics, including painting and collage with wax, fusing, carving, and more. No experience necessary. Bring your creativity and up-cycle art if you like. $99.99/3-Day Course https://carolinearts.org/events/encaustic-and-mixed-media-painting-2/

Spring Mosaic Magic: Craft Your Own Unique Birdfeeder Garden Art April 27th from 3:30-5:30 Unleash your imagination and create beautiful mosaic birdfeeders for your garden. Learn drilling techniques, explore adhesive methods, and craft “garden bugs” from recycled materials. Let your creativity soar! $30+$5 for materials https://carolinearts.org/events/spring-mosaic-magic-craft-your-own-unique-birdfeeder-garden-art/

Write On! 1st & 3rd Tuesdays 6:30-8pm via Zoom Calling all writers! Join local legend Keith Shaffer for an engaging writing class where you choose your own writing methods and share your stories with fellow enthusiasts. Participation is free. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to hone your craft. https://carolinearts.org/events/write-on-april-9th/ | https://carolinearts.org/events/write-on-april-23rd/

Featured Show: “CCPS High School Student Art Exhibition” Opening Reception: April 12th from 4-6pm @ The Foundry Join us for an extraordinary showcase of artistic talent from Caroline County’s high & middle school students. Admission is free, and artwork will be available for purchase to support budding artists. https://carolinearts.org/events/ccps-high-school-student-art-exhibition-3/

Our Partnership with Peachblossom Homeschool We’re excited to announce our partnership with Peachblossom Homeschool! Join us on April 17th, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm @ The Foundry for our parent Garden Sculptures class led by artist Joanne Gelles. Let’s make creativity bloom together. $30 https://carolinearts.org/events/garden-sculptures/

CCCA Mini Grants Apply now for CCCA Mini Grants! We want to support your art projects and events. Reach out to us for more information. Email: [email protected] Website: www.carolinearts.org