CBMM hosts Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival on April 20-21

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will kick off its festival season by hosting the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival on April 20–21.

The popular celebration of all things sea glass will run 10am–5pm on Saturday and 10am–4pm on Sunday, with all tickets valid for admission on both days. Tickets are on sale now at cbmm.org/seaglassfestival, with discounted pricing for CBMM members.

Now held twice annually on CBMM’s waterfront campus, the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival offers fun for the whole family with fantastic shopping, great food and drinks, live music on two stages, and more.

This edition will highlight more than 90 exhibitors from around the country. These artisans and craftspeople will be selling an array of unique coastal and sea-glass related goods, including jewelry, home décor, art, and more. A full listing of vendors and more information can be found at seaglassfestival.com.

In addition, sea glass expert Mary McCarthy will be on hand both days to share her expertise with a series of sea-glass focused lectures in the Van Lennep Auditorium and shard identification before and after the talks.

“I’m excited to bring back educational lectures during the upcoming festival,” Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Founder and Organizer Kim Hannon said. “We have returning and new artisans and musicians who are bringing their unique talents and creations, so if you’re new to the festival or have been coming for years, the festival will have something for everyone to hear, see, and do!”

While enjoying all the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival vendors and offerings, guests are invited to explore the exhibitions and historic structures spread across CBMM’s campus and experience the new storytelling and amenities in its new Welcome Center. Food and beverages will be available for purchase both days, including craft beer and specialty cocktails.

On Navy Point, the historic Tolchester Beach Bandstand will feature live music from local acts throughout the weekend. Chris Sacks Band (10am–1pm) and The Boh’s Band (1:30-5pm) are set to take the stage on Saturday, while Jeff Washington (10am–1pm) and Anna Burgess (1:30–4pm) will provide Sunday’s entertainment there.

The Fogg’s Landing Stage on the opposite side of campus will spotlight Dave Hawkins (10am-1pm) and Burgess (1:30-5pm) on Saturday and Bobby Reed (10am-1pm) and Jayme D (1:30-4pm) on Sunday.

Both days at 11am, McCarthy will lead programming in the Van Lennep Auditorium. Saturday’s session will cover strategies for protecting and appreciating sea glass as a diminishing resource, while Sunday’s talk will tackle spotting the difference between real and artificial sea glass.

The cruise boat PATRIOT will also be opening its season that weekend. Guests can save on Narrated Historical Cruises at 12:30pm and 2:30pm both days by using code SEAGLASS2024 during checkout at patriotcruises.com to save $10 off adult and senior tickets. (Note: This discount is available online only and cannot be redeemed at the ticket booth.)

The two-day festival ticket is $10 for CBMM member adults and active members of the military; $22 for non-member adults; $19 for seniors (age 65 and up) and college students; $18 for retired military; $7 for non-member children ages 6–17; and free for member children 6–17, and all children 5-and-under. CBMM members at the Family & Friends level and above can also receive the $10 discounted admission for two adult guests.

Guests who purchase their tickets in advance will have a special opportunity to enter the festival 30 minutes early at 9:30am. Ticket sales at the door begin at 10am. No single-day tickets will be sold to this rain-or-shine event.

In addition to discounted special event pricing, CBMM members enjoy free general admission as well as access to exclusive discounts, perks, programming, and CBMM’s virtual portal. For more information on becoming a member, visit cbmm.org/memberships or contact Membership Services Coordinator Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or [email protected].

During the festival, additional free event parking will be available at St. Michaels Middle/High School, with a complimentary shuttle service to and from CBMM running both days.

For safety reasons, non-service dogs need to be kept home during CBMM festivals, including the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival. Carry-on alcohol from dock or land is prohibited.