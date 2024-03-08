Chestertown Flashback: I Think the Family Moved to Kennedyville

As seen in this 1918 photo, Kennedyville is a small community, quiet enough for children to skip across the road on their own. It’s still an unassuming hamlet in 2024–you might even miss it entirely, zooming down 213 toward the big city lights of Chestertown. Kent County’s historic unincorporated communities hold more history than meets the eye and will continue to be vibrant, active neighborhoods in 2024. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

Followups from previous photos:

We kept you guessing about the site of Voshell House in last week’s photo. Today we can reveal that Voshell House stood on the corner of High Street and Spring Avenue, familiar today as the location of The Peoples Bank of Kent County!

Accomplished local historian Kevin Hemstock tells us that the school pictured in our photo on February 23 was Shrewsbury Academy in Galena.