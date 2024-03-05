The Garfield Center Postpones March Gala to July 18

The Garfield Center for the Arts regrets to announce the postponement of their planned 2024 Gala from its March 9 date to Saturday, July 13th. The postponement has been caused by Covid affecting the availability of the presentation scheduled for the event.

The GCA will be contacting all ticket holders to see whether they would like us to move their tickets to the new date or make other arrangements, including refund. We hope that ticket holders will think about continuing their support of the Garfield Center by keeping their tickets.

GCA Board President Mark Sullivan said “Our Annual Gala is our biggest fundraiser of the year. We hope all supporters of local arts in our community will add this new date to their calendar. Come enjoy a fun, engaging show, while ensuring the Garfield Center can continue to fulfill our mission: To invigorate the cultural life of our community by nurturing, celebrating and supporting arts and artists through performance and education.”

The announced presentation for the event, Jennica McCleary and her supporting performers in “Winnie’s Rock Cauldron Cabaret,” will remain the same for the new date. Ms. McCleary has traveled the country gaining national attention and a large following as a Bette Midler tribute artist. She has appeared in programming on a variety of networks as Bette and as Winnifred Sanderson, including MTV, VH1, Entertainment Tonight, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central’s Upright Citizen’s Brigade, Freeform’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Bash and Halloween Road. She has appeared live as Bette and Winnie with Las Vegas’s Legends in Concert, Orlando’s Pattycake Productions, and she was the very first performer chosen to play Winnifred in 2015 for Disney’s Magic Kingdom October performances of “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular.” She has a growing social media presence and has been very successful in growing her followers and fans.

The Gala’s VIP tickets will include an open bar during cocktail hour and a free, optional photo opportunity with the cast after the performance. Show Only tickets are also available for balcony seating only. Limited wheelchair-accessible seating is available but must be pre-arranged with the GCA staff. VIP doors open for cocktail hour at 7 PM, balcony Show Only doors open at 7:30 PM, and the performance begins at 8 PM. Tickets may be purchased online at www.garfieldcenter.org.