MENU

Sections

More

March 5, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Food and Garden Notes

Adkins Arboretum’s Happy Mystery Tuesday!  Guess who’s pictured below

by Leave a Comment

Share
The answer to last week’s mystery is switchgrass, Panicum virgatum, pictured in photo below.
Switchgrass is a versatile and adaptable plant with beautiful colored, upright foliage. It can be used as a contrast plant, filler, or for added character in a garden bed. Once established, switchgrass is drought tolerant and grows well in high temperatures. It thrives in many weather conditions, soil types, and land conditions.
Switchgrass has a deep, fibrous root system – nearly as deep as the plant is tall! It makes a good habitat for upland game bird species, such as pheasant, quail, grouse, wild turkey, and song birds, thanks to its plentiful small seeds and tall cover.
Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *