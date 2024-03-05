Adkins Arboretum’s Happy Mystery Tuesday!  Guess who’s pictured below

The answer to last week’s mystery is switchgrass, Panicum virgatum, pictured in photo below.

Switchgrass is a versatile and adaptable plant with beautiful colored, upright foliage. It can be used as a contrast plant, filler, or for added character in a garden bed. Once established, switchgrass is drought tolerant and grows well in high temperatures. It thrives in many weather conditions, soil types, and land conditions.