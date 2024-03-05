Shop Women’s History Month at the Store at RiverArts

It can be said that “Women’s work is Artwork”. For over 9,000 years, women have employed needlework for domestic, artistic, political, and educational purposes, managing and sustaining their well-being or subsistence. Needlework refers to specific practices described as “women’s work” or the “domestic arts”: sewing, quilting, embroidery, knitting, crocheting, and weaving. Historically, women performed needlework almost exclusively. Traditionally, it was a field where mothers, daughters, and sisters learned and developed their feminine identities, hence their marriageability.

A lot has changed over the centuries and even more so over recent decades. Women’s work is now recognized as art and celebrated in some of the most prestigious museums throughout the country.

In celebration of women as gifted artisans the Store at RiverArts is featuring local, handcrafted art by several RiverArts members:

Ronnie Edelman – knitting

Christine Kamon – quilting, sewing

Mary Jane Svenson – weaving, sewing

Heidi Wetzel – basketry

Sue Wright – knitting

The Store at RiverArts is located next to the Main Gallery, 315 High Street, in the breezeway. Hours are Wednesday-Friday 11am to 4pm and Saturday 10 am to 4 pm. Come Shopping, Leave Smiling.