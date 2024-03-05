Planning for Your Children Long Term: Estate Planning, Wills, and Power of Attorney

Wye River Upper School will be hosting “Providing for Your Children Long Term: Estate Planning, Wills, and Power of Attorney” a virtual seminar presented by Patrick Fitzgerald about the importance of creating and maintaining an effective will, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7th.

Patrick Fitzgerald is a native of Talbot County and graduated from Easton High School before completing undergraduate degrees in Accounting and Economics at the University of Pittsburgh and earning his J.D. at the University of Baltimore School of Law. After law school, Fitzgerald completed additional coursework at the University of Baltimore, earning an LLM (Master of Laws) in Taxation and a Certificate in Estate Planning. He has practiced law in Easton since 2008, with a focus on estate planning; trust and estate administration; and related taxation, business, and real estate matters.

Patrick Fitzgerald will share with seminar participants the importance of having a will, durable power of attorney, and an advance medical directive. He also will provide important information for special circumstances, including how to establish a Special Needs Family Trust, planning for family businesses, and more.