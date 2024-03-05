Callahan’s Gas with Over 80 Years Serving the Mid-Shore

Third generation owner and operator, Mark Callahan, commented that “since my grandfather started the store in the 1930s, Callahan’s has been a local community store where our neighbors were comfortable doing business.” Outside of the Centreville National Bank – now part of Shore United Bank – Callahan’s Gas is the oldest continuing business in town. Several current employees have 40 years of experience in the business, and Callahan himself, shortly after serving in the Army, joined the company some 25 years ago.

Recently, one of Callahan’s clients told him, “I bought my first gas stove from your grandfather.” Through slow and steady growth focused on customer service, Callahan’s Gas now provides sales and service throughout the Mid-Shore area, including Queen Anne’s, Kent, Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties. At the same time, the company has stayed on the leading edge of providing energy solutions while maintaining a distinct, personal connection with the community.

“What started as a gas range sales and service operation has expanded into all manner of gas products, including hot-water heaters, pool heaters, gas logs, gererators, and fireplaces; as well as gas service and delivery throughout the Mid-Shore area,” remarked Callahan. “We try to stay on top of emerging energy management systems. That, coupled with 24/7 customer support, is how we value service to our customers first and foremost.”

As Queen Anne’s County continues to grow and flourish, the County seat of Centreville has maintained its reputation as a friendly, rustic, Eastern Shore town. The downtown area, with its residences, churches, storefront businesses, and offices, reflects the easy-going friendliness and conviviality of Centreville.

Located on Commerce Street, across from the town square, Callahan’s Gas has become a landmark in the area. Founded in 1937, Lawrence Callahan, Sr. established the storefront appliance sales and service business in downtown Centreville. Prior to the Callahan purchase, the property was originally a horse and carriage repair & service shop. Since then the business has evolved from an appliance repair and music store into an operation that includes gas sales and service, real estate ownership and management, and a laundry business. Through four generations, the Callahan family has become a mainstay in the community.

The Centreville area remains the organization’s focal point for community and charitable engagement. Whether sponsoring local sports teams or volunteering at area nonprofits, Callahan’s commitment to the Centreville area runs deep. “Service to the community is something we value,” stated Mark Callahan. “Centainly, they’ve been supportive to us over the years.” Callahan himself is a member of the Centreville Rotary as well as Chamber of Commerce. Callahan’s is also a longtime supporter of Martin’s House and Barn which provides housing, food, and clothing for families in need. Employees volunteer, coach, and provide financial support for local sports teams, service organizations, churches and non-profits.

While Centreville is embracing the expansion of Queen Anne’s County and the Mid-Shore at large, it’s still a welcoming Eastern Shore town at its core. “We have never forgotten the importance of treating our customers with respect and personal service,” says Callahan. On your next visit to the county seat, be sure to take the time to walk around the downtown area. Besides a pleasant shopping or dining experience, a classic Eastern Shore town awaits you.

Matt LaMotte, a native of the Eastern Shore, has a diverse background. He grew up in Baltimore but spent much time in Easton and Chestertown. After college, he returned to the Mid Shore and worked in insurance and finance while raising his two sons. He then pursued a teaching and coaching career in independent schools across different states. In 2018, he chaired the History Department at Sts. Peter and Paul High School in Easton before retiring in 2021. Matt is now focused on conservation, outdoor education, and staying engaged with local and global affairs.