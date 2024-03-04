Saints Peter and Paul Takes the Trophy Home: A Chat with Players Garrett Hemingway, Braden Smith, and Coach Gary Gould

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Saints Peter and Paul Men’s Basketball team, under the leadership of Head Coach Gary Gould, emerged victorious in the MIAA C Conference championship by defeating Beth Tfiloh High School with a score of 68-58 at UMBC on the last Saturday of February. It’s been several years since Saints Peter and Paul won the title, but what made this year’s victory remarkable is that they had been entirely defeated by Beth Tifiloh last year, losing by 30 points.

However, this year’s game was different. Chestertown’s Garrett Hemingway was the leading scorer for the Sabres, scoring 19 points, while Hurlock’s Braden Smith and Robbie Cunningham also scored double-digit point totals, finishing with 13 points each. K’den Spears had 13 Points and 5 rebounds as well.

We spoke with Garrett and Braden, along with head coach Gary Gould, to discuss their three-year effort to bring home the championship trophy.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Saints Peter and Paul High School, please go here.