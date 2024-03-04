2024 YMCA Summer Camp Registration Is Open

Registration for 2024 YMCA of the Chesapeake youth summer camps is open.

“Camps at the Y are all about discovery,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “Kids will be able to try a wide variety of programs ranging from sports camps to the arts, to themed day camps and more, that will surely spark a child’s interest, excitement and creativity.”

Camp programs are offered at the Cecil County YMCA, Easton Family YMCA, Henson Camp Cook in Salisbury, Kent County Family YMCA, Lower Shore Family YMCA, Perkins Family YMCA in St. Michaels, Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA and the Pauline F. and W. David Robbins Family YMCA in Cambridge.

YMCA of the Chesapeake day camps are centered around improving the well-being of children, with the programs focusing on three areas of development: friendship, accomplishment and belonging. Participating youth will have the opportunity to explore nature, find new talents, try new activities, gain independence, and make lasting friendships along the way with the opportunities the Y provides.

Parents and guardians can register on the YMCA of the Chesapeake, and the registration fee is waived for camp registrations made during the month of March, a savings of $25 per child. Use promo code 2024-CAMP when registering.

For more information about specific programs and to register, visit https://ymcachesapeake.org/programs/camps/summer-camp