New Look for Public Transit in the Mid-Shore

Delmarva Community Transit, (DCT) a division of Delmarva Community Services Inc.–has a new look on their buses. “We incorporated the Maryland flag design into our logo,” says Delmarva Community Services Deputy Director, Keith Adkins. “We think it really pops,” adds Adkins. “The wording and signage on our buses is easier to read, as well, according to the deputy director. A recent transportation development plan survey resulted in a significant percentage of the public thinking that DCT provides only transportation to seniors, for medical appointments, and individuals with disabilities.

The new logo is to bring awareness to the public that DCT provides public transit also. DCT has eighteen bus routes that serve the Mid-Shore region with public transit along with a demand service, One Stop service and a Talbot County Mobility on Demand service. DCT would not be able to provide public transit if not for the support of Maryland Transit Administration, Federal Transit Administration, Talbot, Dorchester, Caroline, and Kent County governments. The transportation that DCT provides to our riders means quality of life to them. Without public transit citizens who use our service would not be able to go to work, medical appointments, shopping, dialysis treatments, interact with family and friends, etc.

The new logo will be applied to all buses purchased to replace the current fleet. DCT’s 65 buses provide service throughout Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Wicomico, and Talbot Counties.

DCT, along with its Maryland Upper Shore Transit partner, Queen Annes County, County Ride, provided over 93,000 rides to customers in 2023.

“Having the ability to transport wheelchairs and similar devices is a tremendous help to many of the people we serve. They would have a challenging time getting around if we could not take them,” says Adkins. DCT drivers are trained in assisting people with special needs. “Many of our drivers get to know their regular customers, so they can anticipate how best to serve their needs,” according to DCT Deputy Transit Manager Jerome Fitchett.

New customers reluctant to take the bus get assistance from DCT’s Travel Trainers. “They ride with anyone who is uncomfortable using the bus,” says Transit Supervisor Henry Teets. “They will stay with new riders until they get accustomed to riding the bus.”

Watch for DCT’s new look buses as they are introduced throughout the mid-shore. For information about bus service throughout the five-county area, call 866-330-6878.