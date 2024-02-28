Cruisin’ with Christine: For the Love of Rotary at Londonderry with Robert Grill

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over the last ten years, the Spy and Londonderry on the Tred Avon have worked together on stories about this unique retirement community that educates both its residents and the community at large. With the new addition of Christine Harrington as Londonderry’s new CEO, it was decided that we would follow Christine as she learns about the nooks and crannies of this beautiful campus.

This week, Christine visits with Londonderry resident Robert Grill. After moving to Londonderry after a successful building construction career in Pennsylvania, one of the things that Robert misses the most is his long association with the Rotary service organization. And with an instinct that he was not the only one in the Londonderry community who missed it, he decided to form a Londonderry auxiliary chapter of the Easton Rotary.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length.