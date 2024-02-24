MENU

February 24, 2024

KCPS to Hold Job Fair for Substitutes

Those interested in working with children are invited to Kent County Public Schools’ upcoming job fair for substitutes.

The school system is looking for classroom substitutes who can step in when a teacher is out.

The job fair is being held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 2 at Kent County Middle School, 402 E. Campus Ave., Chestertown.

Attendees will learn more about the job of a substitute and meet with members of Kent County Public Schools Office of Human Resources.

Learn more at kent.k12.md.us/Substitutes.aspx.

