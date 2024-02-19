Betting on Solar for Oyster Recovery with SOPS: A Chat with Steve Pattison and Jordan Shockley

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over the last few years, Oyster Solar LLC and Blue Oyster Environmental (BEO) have been thinking hard about a partnership to develop equipment using solar to dramatically improve oyster production. Their answer, which is now an active prototype on Fishing Bay in Dorchester County, is the use of a SOPS (Solar Oyster Production System) that holds the promise of dramatically increasing Maryland’s struggling oyster population. It could also set a new standard for environmental stewardship in aquaculture.

BOE’s Johnny Shockley and his son, Jordan, have a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation in the aquaculture sector. Famed for its subsidiary, Hoopers Island Oyster Company, BOE has been instrumental in advancing oyster farming techniques and equipment for decades, and the decision to partner with Solar Oysters, LLC, and bring the SOPS technology to the market shows their dedication to sustainable practices.

In late September 2023, the SOPS prototype was moved from the Baltimore harbor to the Mid-Shore. The SOPS prototype will operate on Hoopers Island’s Fishing Bay in 2024. This new partnership will further develop the SOPS technology and enhance its operation. Blue Oyster Environmental will be the North American distributor of SOPS as the partnership brings this innovative technology to the aquaculture market.

The SOPS technology represents a novel approach to oyster farming, combining solar power with innovative aquaculture practices. By utilizing solar energy, SOPS aims to automate the oyster production process, thereby increasing efficiency and reducing the environmental footprint associated with traditional oyster farming methods. This technology offers a promising solution to the challenges of expanding oyster production while adhering to societal demands for sustainability and environmental responsibility.

We asked Steve and Jordan to join the Spy on a Zoom call last week to hear more.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.