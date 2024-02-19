The answer to last week’s mystery is turkey tail fungi, Trametes versicolor. Turkey tail fungi grows in rows or clusters of tiered layers on dead wood. It prefers stumps or logs of deciduous trees, mainly hardwood, such as beech or oak.Turkey tail breaks down the lignin portion of dead wood, leaving behind white, stringy cellulose, hence, it is considered a “white rot” fungus. Fungi belong to their own kingdom and get their nutrients and energy from organic matter, rather than photosynthesis, like plants.While other fungi fade away by winter, turkey tail endures, and bridges the color gap to spring. Turkey tail’s vibrant contrasting colors makes one pause to admire the beauty.Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.
Adkins Arboretum’s Mystery Monday! Can You Guess What’s Pictured Below?
