Photographer Dave Harp to Speak on The Art of Observation in Photography

Join the Tidewater Camera Club on March 4, 2024, from 7 PM to 9 PM at the United Universalist Church, 7401 Ocean Gateway, Easton for an inspiring evening with Dave Harp. Our speaker will delve into “Photography, Looking and Seeing,” sharing insights from his extensive career capturing the Chesapeake Bay’s essence. Harp will discuss the importance of observation, planning around weather, and light for landscape photography.

For updates, please visit tidewatercameraclub.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from a master photographer about the intricate dance of capturing moments that define our world.

For inquiries, contact Rose Poling at 410-913-5416.