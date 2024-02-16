MENU

February 16, 2024

9 Brevities

Chestertown Flashback: Heading Over to Knock’s Folly

This undated photograph from the mid-20th century, shows Knock’s Folly on Turner’s Creek Road between Kennedyville and Still Pond. The house is now the Visitor Center for the Sassafrass National Resources Management area and houses exhibits about the history of the site, including the Native American Tockwagh tribe, Captain John Smith, and local agricultural history and culture. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

