Altocumulus clouds are made of liquid water, but—surprise!—they rarely produce rain. Weather prediction: Sunny days ahead. “Look Up!” by Wendy Roth.
Chesapeake Lens: Look Up! By Wendy Roth
The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.