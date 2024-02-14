A Word Girls Teaser – Part One: Meredith Davies Hadaway

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a few weeks, the Spy will once again be collaborating with the Avalon Foundation on our evening program entitled Spy Nights. On the 28th, we will be taking over the Stolz Listening Room in downtown Easton for a remarkable evening of poetry with a special performance of the Word Girls.

Made up of three gifted poets—Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy, and Amanda Newell—with strong local ties to Chestertown, Gunston School, and Washington College. They’re all set to captivate audiences with original verses that span environmental, societal, and deeply personal themes.

We begin our Word Girls Tease with Meredith. Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of four poetry collections, most recently, Small Craft Warning, a collaboration with visual artist Marcy Dunn Ramsey. She has received fellowships from the Virginia Center for Creative Arts as well as a Maryland Arts Council Individual Artist Award. She is currently the Sophie Kerr Poet-in-Residence at Washington College.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.

WORD GIRLS

Stoltz Listening Room

Doors: 5:30pm / Talk: 6:00pm

WED 2/28 6:00PM

All proceeds go directly to support the arts on the Mid-Shore by the Spy and the Avalon Foundation. Tickets can be purchased here.