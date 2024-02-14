Spiritual Sounds: Tracing the Roots and Relevance of African American Spirituals

Something magical (and spiritual) is happening this weekend. On Sunday, February 18, from 1–3 pm, the Water’s Edge Museum in Oxford, Maryland, will host Deanna Mitchell for a special presentation and conversation about the history and evolution of African American spirituals.

“I come from a musical background, grew up singing in church, and was naturally drawn to spirituals,” said Mitchell, who has served as the Superintendent of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park for the past six years. “I have totally embraced the history of spirituals and the connection that Harriet Tubman had with this music. So it made perfect sense for me when I was selected for this position that I dove into that aspect of her life.”

Mitchell is deeply aware of the broader scope and significance of spirituals during slavery when they served as more than just melodies of worship. “For free blacks, spirituals were a source of connection, community, and faith. But beyond that, they also encoded hidden messages to coordinate opportunities for escape and freedom. Mitchell shared an example of a spiritual, “Go Down Moses,” which Tubman would sing upon her return to signal her return and readiness to give assistance: “Go down Moses, Way Down on Egypt land, tell old Pharaoh to let my people go.”

Over time, spirituals have continued to evolve, influencing various genres of music right into modern times. “We can see spirituals transform into what we know as blues,” said Mitchell. “And then eventually into gospel music. You can hear where that music is coming from and what it’s based on. The root of those gospel and blues songs are our spirituals. Elvis Presley was a country singer, but he understood the significance of those Negro songs, what they meant and how people embraced them.”

Her upcoming talk at the Water’s Edge Museum will dive deeper into this history and evolution. It will be set against the backdrop of visual artist Ruth Starr Rose (1887-1965), whose paintings captured African American life in Maryland in the 1930s and 40s. There will also be singing. “We’re going to learn about how spirituals and sorrow songs and chants and field hollers (songs sung by enslaved workers) all embraced these aspects of music and how it contributed to their lives, whether it be their work, whether it be their family time, whether it be their spiritual time. I will end it where we are today and how we now interpret spirituals. So it’s going to be an engaging opportunity for everyone.”

Mitchell envisions the event as an “unplugged, informal conversation” rather than a structured presentation. It builds upon her efforts to champion Harriet Tubman’s legacy across the Eastern Shore and forge connections between cultural institutions.

That mission resonated with the founder of the Water’s Edge Museum, Barbara Paca, who approached Mitchell about collaborating. “It was so organic. Barbara attended a program in 2022 that was held at the park, where I was a speaker. After the event, she came over, introduced herself, and said: ‘We have got to talk,'” Mitchell said.

There was an immediate realization that the two shared common goals. “Barbara and the Water’s Edge Museum are doing something important in how we build our communities and interlock with each other.”

Whether listeners are familiar with spirituals or learning their origins for the first time, Mitchell hopes they walk away with a deeper appreciation for this music and its role in history. Mitchell herself continues working to share that story. She recently brought on board Andrea Garcia, a Chesapeake Gateways Ambassador whose focus will be to build out the park’s educational component to a wider and broader audience. “We’re looking to have the students think and understand the different types of musical instruments that were used in Africa, along with the different types of dancing. The full gamut.”

After 37 years serving in federal agencies, Mitchell said her current calling feels more purposeful than ever as she builds these connections and partnerships. She wants to ensure Caroline, Talbot, and Dorchester counties are “all in this together” when it comes to uplifting Harriet Tubman’s legacy.

And this Sunday afternoon, there will be an extraordinary opportunity to be part of a journey through the rich history of spirituals. It promises to be an enlightening and soul-stirring exploration of the music that has woven through the fabric of African American history.

Something special is happening at the Water’s Edge Museum. And Deanna Mitchell can’t wait to have you be a part of it.

Spirituals in African American History

Sunday, February 18, 2024, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

101 Mill Street, Oxford, MD

Admission is free