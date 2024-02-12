Chesapeake Bank & Trust Welcomes Assistant Branch Manager Jackie Forrest

Chesapeake Bank & Trust Company is pleased to announce that Jackie Forrest has joined its staff as Assistant Branch Manager. She will replace Sue St. Amour, who is retiring in April after serving the Bank for over 7 years.

“Jackie began her banking career with Chesapeake Bank & Trust, and we’re pleased to have the opportunity to work with her again,” said Bob Altieri, Chesapeake’s President & CEO. “Her client-focused approach to banking makes her a wonderful addition to our staff.”

Jackie grew up in Rock Hall and currently lives in Chestertown with her husband, daughter, and two dogs. She attended Washington College, Stevenson University, and finished her liberal arts degree at Chesapeake College. When she is not at the bank’s Washington Avenue branch, you can catch Jackie with her family at the Chestertown Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings, teaching yoga at Foundations Island Yoga in Centreville, or on a run by the Chester River.

“I am excited to be welcomed back to Chesapeake Bank & Trust and serve our beautiful community once more,” said Jackie.

.For more information, contact Chesapeake Bank and Trust at 410-778-1600, or e-mail Bob Altieri directly at [email protected].