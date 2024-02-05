Human Trafficking on the Mid-Shore: A Conversation with FAS’s Beth Anne Dorman and Susan Ahlstrom

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s hard to imagine that the Mid-Shore, the home of pleasant living, would have much to do with human trafficking. But that’s precisely what For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Dorman and Susan Ahlstrom, its regional navigator for human trafficking, want the entire region to do and realize that this devastating is very much part of their community challenge.

Beth Anne and Susan dropped by the Spy studio last week to shed some light on the organization’s intensified efforts to combat the growing human trafficking problem in the Mid-Shore’s rural communities.

Thanks to the recent attention from Governor Wes Moore’s office and legislative efforts by Controller Brooke Lerman, Maryland created the Regional Navigator Program, allowing organizations like For All Seasons to make this a primary focus alongside their traditional services.

They detailed how the Regional Navigator role is instrumental in coordinating between law enforcement, social services, and community resources to offer a multifaceted response to trafficking victims. This includes therapy, social support, law enforcement intervention, and housing, aiming to raise community awareness and dismantle trafficking networks.

Susan also talked about the Red Sand Project to underscore the importance of community involvement in raising awareness. FAS recently kicked off the Red Sand to highlight the pervasive nature of trafficking and the diverse demographics it affects.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons, including the Red Sand Project, please go here. For the Human Trafficking Hotline call 888-373-7888.