‘You Have the Right to be Dead’: A Chat with TAP Director Ron Sanchez and Actor Archie Tinelli

Narrator Harnell Chesterton takes us to visit a small community theater group staging a play set in the Deep South. The play’s characters are all in an uproar because Fat Daddy, the patriarch of the family, is about to change his will. Is Fat Daddy the target of the killer? Is his wife, Sweet Mamma, looking to do him in? Or is it his son Earl, daughter-in-law Savannah or daughter Hyacinth? Maybe it’s the hired hand Clete! But — is it really Fat Daddy who is dead? Just wait until local police sleuth Officer Bainbridge begins his investigation!

Those might be some of the questions audience members will be raising at the Tred Avon Players latest production ‘You Have the Right to be Dead’ starting in a few weeks. The Spy asked play director Ron Sanchez and actor Archie Tinelli to stop by the Spy studio last week to fill us in.

The TAP’s talented ensemble cast: Greg Wilson (Harnell Chesterton), Archie Tinelli (Officer Bainbridge), Alison Lynch (Blanche LaToure), Joe Opalski (Fat Daddy/Arnold), Lynn Sanchez (Sweet Mama/Doris), Sarah Claggett (Savannah/Lois), Sarah Kilmon (Hyacinth/Leigh), Chris Mooney (Clete/Ajax), Greg Allis (Earle/Steve) and Avarie Wilson (Trudy Marsh).

TAP will be introducing TEA with TAP Sundays. Enjoy a complimentary cup of tea and treats at its Sunday matinees provided by Doehrn Tea Co of Oxford.

YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN DEAD opens on Thursday, February 15 and runs for seven performances through Sunday, February 25. Thrifty Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons are at 2:00 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd in Oxford. Tickets are adults $25 / students $15 (no fee added.) Thrifty Thursday (February 15) and Sunday matinees sell out quickly! Purchase your tickets at www.tredavonplayers.org.