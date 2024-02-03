Cambridge to Host “Jazz at the Mural” Concert Series Starting January 27th

On Saturday January 27, The Harriet Tubman Museum and Dorchester Center for the Arts kick off the “Jazz at the Mural” concert series, with the world traveled funk/soul guitarist Sol Roots.

This live music series takes place at Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center, and at the Dorchester Center for the Arts, both located in Cambridge, Maryland. Recording artists from up and down the east coast US perform world class jazz, blues, and gospel music at this wonderful concert series.

A striking mural of Harriet Tubman reaching out her hand out is the backdrop for an incredible concert series honoring the role of music in African American culture. This amazing mural was created by Maryland artist Michael Rosato.

The first performing artist of the 2024 is the outstanding guitarist Sol Roots. The Sol Roots band performs an award-winning blend of New Orleans-influenced funk, heartfelt jazz and soul, deep blues, and hypnotic grooves.

Known for his ferocious guitar skills and soulful vocals, Sol has toured around the world with many musical legends.

Sol has spent most of his life touring, recording, producing, and learning directly from blues and soul pioneers such as Beverly “Guitar” Watkins, Albert White, Robert Lee Coleman, Cool John Ferguson, Lee Gates, and more.

The Sol Roots band have shared the stage with acts such as Jon Cleary, Soulive, Dumpstaphunk, Popa Chubby, Sonny Landreth, Roosevelt Collier, Cory Henry, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Shemekia Copeland, Victor Wainwright, Jackie Greene and many more.

The Jazz at The Mural 2024 concert series will also include many other top performing artists from Mid-Atlantic region. Just a few stand out concert dates include:

Saturday July 13 will feature the master saxophonist Paul Carr. Paul Carr has dedicated his professional career to jazz performance, education and presentation. Known for his hard-charging and soulful post-bop style, Carr has flexed his sound by recording eight records, all of which have spent time on the top jazz charts.

On Saturday June 15, the phenomenal vocalist Alison Crockett will perform. Alison Crockett is a vibrant vocalist who has performed and recorded in a wide range of genres including neo-soul, acid jazz, R&B, gospel, and funk. With her work with DJ King Britt, Us3 and host of others, Alison’s amazing vocals have provided a velvety, sensual finishing touch for many cutting edge beats.

On Saturday September 14, the Eric Byrd Trio will perform. For over twenty years, The Eric Byrd Trio has traveled the world as enthusiastic ambassadors of jazz. Rooted in swing and bebop, The Trio also embraces gospel and the blues as core elements of their expansive performance style.

On Saturday December 14, guitarist David B Cole will be showcased. Powerful guitarist David B Cole has performed around the world with some of the top names in blues, jazz and R&B, including Percy Sledge, Archie Bell, Little Royal, Regina Belle, the Delfonics, Roberta Flack and others. Combining his skills as an ace guitarist with soulful vocals, Cole deploys his talents to elevate the blues to its rightful place among America’s cultural treasures.

The “Jazz by the Mural” Series concert series supports the work of the Harriet Tubman Museum, which has partnered with other nonprofit organizations in Cambridge Maryland. Its largest partner is the Youth Empowerment Center.

Harriet Tubman, a heroic leader in the fight against slavery, was born around 1822, in Dorchester County Maryland. At the museum in downtown Cambridge, located just a few miles from where she grew up, visitors can learn about the strength, courage, and determination of this remarkable woman.

The Harriet Tubman Museum & Education Center was established in the 1980s to share Harriet Tubman’s story and preserve her legacy. The museum building features a powerful and moving mural of Harriet Tubman that has drawn national attention. The mural was commissioned by the Dorchester Center for the Arts and completed in May 2019 by artist Michael Rosato.