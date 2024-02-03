Mainstay Favorite Deanna Bogart Kicks Off 024 Concert Season

Forty years as a road musician, bandleader, and multi-instrumentalist, Deanna Bogart is adored by her fans for her adventurous and diverse musical career. She is recognized for her dazzling keyboards, soulful saxophone, smoky vocals, and perhaps most conspicuously for how she energizes her audience. The Mainstay is delighted to open their mainstage 2024 concert season with Deanna Bogart and the Blusionaires on Friday, February 9.

Deanna plays a fusion of several different genres of 20th century music, culminating at the intersection of blues, jazz, soul, boogie-woogie and a whole lot more.

The middle of five daughters, Deanna’s family relocated frequently, and she called Maryland home for several decades, a rootedness that she still revisits regularly.

As a youth she was exposed to a variety of music from Muddy Waters to Ella Fitzgerald to Freddy Fender to Pete Seeger and more. As a young musician she moved to Hollywood and worked making pizzas, taking carnival jobs, and at Paramount Studios to support her music interests. In short order, Bogart was handling keyboards and singing three-part harmonies and lead in local bands, playing on stages alongside Commander Cody, Asleep at the Wheel, Roy Orbison, and Marshall Tucker. She went on to become a four-time Blues Music Association horn player of the year.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $25 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $30 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.