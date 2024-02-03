February is Love Your Library Month! Kent County Public Library hopes you’ll show your love by visiting!

On your first February visit to the library, please pick up a Love Your Library punch card. Get your card punched every time you visit during the month and, after six visits, turn it in and choose a small prize. Punch cards are available at all three KCPL locations: Chestertown, North County (Galena), and Rock Hall. All ages–kids, teens, and adults–are welcome to participate.

While you’re at the library, make sure to visit the Love Your Library interactive board to share the reasons you love libraries!

In addition to celebrating Love Your Library Month, there are many year-round reasons to visit KCPL.

Borrow Books and More. From books to board games, DVDs to video games, STEM kits to book kits, KCPL’s shelves are full of items you can borrow with your library card. Library cards are available at no cost to Maryland residents, including Washington College students. A KCPL library card also gives you access to thousands of downloadable ebooks and audiobooks, as well as free online classes and many other Digital Library resources.

Programs for All Ages. KCPL offers a wide variety of free programs and events, including weekly storytime at all KCPL locations and after-school teen drop-ins at the Chestertown location.

For more information or to register for KCPL’s February programs, please visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.

FEATURED FEBRUARY PARTNERSHIP EVENT

African American Read-In

Monday, February 12 | 5-7pm | Sumner Hall | 206 S. Queen Street, Chestertown, MD

This interactive, multigenerational program celebrates Black authors & illustrators, literacy, reading, and diversity in literature through readings from a wide variety of authors shared by members of the community. You can come just to listen or plan to step up to the mic and take part as a reader.

Program co-sponsors: Sumner Hall; Washington College Department of Education; Washington College Black Studies Program; Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience at Washington College; Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project; and Kent County Public Library.

Explore with Your Senses!

Friday, February 2 | 11am | North County Branch

Come take a walk through the library as we use our senses to explore multiple activity stations geared toward fun and learning! Best suited for kids ages 2+

Board Game & Puzzle Swap

Monday, February 5 | 2pm | Rock Hall Branch Tuesday, February 13 | 2pm | North County Branch Thursday, February 29 | 3pm | Chestertown Branch

Bring new or gently used board games and puzzles with all their pieces to the library to swap and leave with new-to-you ones. Swap supplies depend on swap participation, so invite your friends and neighbors to join the fun! Adults 18+

Tech Tuesday

Tuesday, February 6 | 4-5:30pm | North County Branch

Explore all the library’s fun technology! Create your next viral video with the green screen. Go rock climbing, explore in space, or play mini-golf – all in virtual reality. Or just chill out with the Arcade Infinity Game Table or the PS4. All ages welcome.

Relaxing Hour – Time for You!

Tuesday, February 6 | 11am | North County Branch Monday, February 12 | 2pm | Rock Hall Branch

Re-focus and de-stress with a relaxing craft, camaraderie and light refreshments! Featured craft: Wax Candle Painting. Space is limited, please register. Adults 18+

Half Day Library Fun

Wednesday, February 7 | 2pm | Rock Hall Branch

Early dismissal at school? Spend the afternoon with board games, puzzles, and a craft activity! Featured craft: Winter Journal. Ages 5-17

Teens: The Library Is for You

Wednesday, February 7 | 3:30-5:30pm | Chestertown Branch

Teens, come tell us what the library can do to make you love it even more! Free pizza! Registration requested (it helps us know how much pizza to buy), but not required. Ages 13-17

Saturday, February 10 | 1pm | Chestertown Branch Tuesday, February 13 | 4:30pm | North County Branch

Pizza and Make a Thing is a time for teens to eat pizza and make a thing. This month we’re melting, shaping, painting, and decorating sweet chocolate treats. Take home a beautiful box of chocolates to enjoy or share. Space is limited, please register. Ages 13-17

After Hours Happiness Hour: Dipped in Chocolate

Wednesday, February 14 | 6pm | Chestertown Branch

Happiness Hour is a time for grown-ups to explore their powers of creativity. Featured Project: Dipped in Chocolate. Get creative with your taste buds as you dip pretzels, cookies, and more in a variety of chocolates and decorate them to your heart’s content! Space is limited, please register. Adults 18+

STEAM Lab: Fizzy Painting

Friday, February 16 | 11am | North County Branch

Art meets science with this fizzy painting craft full of bright colors and chemical reactions!

Space is limited, please register. Best suited for ages 6+

Perler Bead Creations

Friday, February 16 | 2pm | Chestertown Branch

It’s time to get crafty! Bring your creativity and take home a unique perler bead creation of your own design. Space is limited, please register. Ages 6-17

Maryland Relay: Everything You Need to Stay Connected

Wednesday, February 21 | 11am | Chestertown Branch

Maryland Relay is “changing the lives of Marylanders who have difficulty using a standard telephone.” Learn all the ways this free public service can help you, and others in your life, stay connected. Ages 18+