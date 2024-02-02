TAP CALL for Directors and Assistant Directors

Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit organization with a commitment to enriching, educating, and entertaining its community through high-quality theater on the Shore. The organization has thrived over the decades, and its success is attributed to the steadfast support of hundreds of local performers, production crews, audience members, and donors.

Planning is underway for TAP’s 2025 Season and they are seeking proposals from directors and assistant directors. TAP invites artists from the community who are passionate about bringing theater productions to life to join in this exciting endeavor!

Proposals

Individuals with prior experience directing theater and who want to contribute to TAP’s vibrant community, should send a proposal to [email protected]. Please include “Director Submission” in the subject line. You may also call 410-226-0061 with questions.

Proposals must include a resume of theatrical and directorial experience, along with a brief description of why he or she wishes to direct with TAP and the advantage they will bring to the production. Anyone with a show/script in mind, please complete this online questionnaire. Multiple proposals may be submitted.

TAP directors and assistant directors receive a modest stipend and production budget.

Submission Deadline

Proposals are due by March 1, 2024. A committee appointed by the TAP Board of Directors will carefully assess proposals and scripts. Selected directors and assistant directors will be notified once the review process is complete.

Approximate Dates for 2025 SEASON Performances

Feb 13, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23

Apr 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27

Aug 14, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24

Oct 23, 24, 25, 26, 31 Nov 1, 2

To learn more about Tred Avon Players, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.