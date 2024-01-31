Landscaping with a Purpose in Centreville: A Chat with Sandy Huffer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In historic Centreville, a unique small-scale environmental project is taking root, literally. The Captain’s Houses Conservation Landscaping Project, located along the picturesque waterfront, has demonstrated that even these tiny efforts can have a big impact for history and the environment.

The project centers around the Captain’s Houses, a set of four frame houses built in 1880 by Captain John H. Ozmon. These houses, now on the National Register of Historic Places, have become the focal point of this innovative initiative led by the homeowners’ association. Recognizing the importance of environmental sustainability, the association agreed to install three conservation landscape beds in the common areas.

These beds are more than just a beautification effort. They serve multiple ecological purposes, such as enhancing the stream buffer to Mill Stream Branch, providing habitat for wildlife, and reducing stormwater runoff. The initiative is a perfect example of how local communities can contribute to the protection of vital waterways like the Corsica River and Chesapeake Bay.

The project also holds a special place within the community context. Adjacent to a public walking trail and the Captain’s Walk pier, the conservation beds will be a point of interest and education for both residents and visitors.

The Spy caught up with Sandy Huffer, who has been spearheading this effort with her fellow homeowners’ association members to talk about how this was done in Centreville and how it can be done in other communities.

This video is approximately four minutes in length.