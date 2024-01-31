Chesapeake Music Seeks New Full-Time Executive Director

Chesapeake Music on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has a mission to bring renowned classical and jazz musicians to delight, engage, and surprise today’s audiences and to educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow’s. Historically, the organization has operated with two part-time staff, several contractors, and a robust volunteer corps. Today, Chesapeake Music is seeking its first full-time Executive Director to build meaningful relationships with an array of stakeholders and be able to articulate the importance of its work in the cultural life of the community it serves.

Chesapeake Music was established in 1985 by a group of dedicated chamber music lovers committed to providing regional audiences with the opportunity to hear the world’s finest chamber music artists. It now offers year-round concerts, youth outreach and appreciation programming, the biennial Chesapeake International Chamber Music Competition for Young Professionals, and its signature and founding event, the annual Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival – attracting renowned artists and devoted audiences to the historic town of Easton, Maryland.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Chesapeake Music to focus on ways to strengthen our unique concerts and events while working to broaden our vision, our scholastic outreach, and our visibility. We look forward to meeting with candidates who will bring professional expertise and new perspectives,” comments Barry Koh, board president.

Over the last three-and-a-half decades Chesapeake Music has welcomed an impressive array of the most talented and renowned chamber musicians. It is considered to be a gem in the local community and has become one of the most respected small chamber music organizations in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Candidates for the position of Executive Director will be goal-oriented, inclusive, and persistent in pursuing priorities focused on successful outcomes. The Executive Director will be required to demonstrate transparency, provide consistent leadership, and exhibit flexibility to navigate unexpected circumstances with thoughtful, strategic, and analytical decision-making. They also must have a passion for music and the ability to articulate the importance of music, education, and culture. Leading candidates will also have experience in finance, operations, development, relationship management, and strategic planning.

The application deadline for this position is February 18, 2024. Application instructions and a complete job description are available at ChesapeakeMusic.org/Careers

Based in Easton, Maryland, Chesapeake Music is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring renowned jazz and classical musicians to delight, engage and surprise today’s audiences, and educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow’s. They have been doing it for more than 35 years! To learn more about Chesapeake Music, visit their website at https://chesapeakemusic.org/.