CFF Announces 2024 Festival Dates, Grants and Opening for Submissions

We are thrilled to announce that the prestigious Chesapeake Film Festival is now open for submissions on FilmFreeway for its highly anticipated 17th edition! Filmmakers from around the world are invited to submit their work for consideration for this exciting event, set to take place in the charming town of Easton, Maryland, from September 27 to September 29, 2024 . As a platform dedicated to showcasing the best in independent cinema, the festival offers a unique opportunity for filmmakers to connect with audiences and industry professionals alike.

Adding to the excitement, the Chesapeake Film Festival is proud to announce that it has recently been awarded two prestigious grants: the Maryland Humanities’ Marilyn Hatza SHINE Memorial Grant and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s Artistic Insights Fund Grant. These awards will further support the festival’s mission of celebrating the art of filmmaking and fostering cultural exchange within the community.

Filmmakers, enthusiasts, and supporters alike are encouraged to mark their calendars and join us for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of cinema. Please visit FilmFreeway to submit your film and learn more about our festival https://filmfreeway.com/chesapeakefilmfestival

For further information on becoming a sponsor, volunteer or to sign up for our newsletter please visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

The Chesapeake Film Festival is generously supported by the Mr. and Mrs. Paul Prager on behalf of Bluepoint Hospitality, The Nature Conservancy, Shared Earth Foundation, Maryland Humanities, Maryland State Arts Council, Mid-Shore Community Foundation & Artistic Insight’s Fund, Talbot Arts, the Maryland Film Office, Choptank Electric Trust, Shore United Bank, Talbot County Department of Tourism, Richard and Beverly Tilghman, U.S. Small Business Administration and Easton Utilities.

The MD Humanities Grant has been financed in part with State Funds from the Maryland Historical Trust, an agency of the Maryland Department of Planning which is part of the State of Maryland.

For more information, please contact Cid Collins Walker CFF Executive Director, [email protected] , (410) 822-3500 or visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

