Letter to Editor: Chestertown Armory Brings National Attention to Kent County and the Region

My copy of Preservation Magazine was delivered today along with about 300,000 others across the nation. On page 15 you will find the THREATENED CHESTERTOWN ARMORY! For those of you who don’t know of the magazine, it is the award-winning flagship publication of the National Trust for Historic Preservation launched in 1952.

In the Winter 2024 edition the armory is featured under the TRANSITIONS section. In each quarterly publication, Transitions highlights historic buildings under the categories of restored, threatened, saved or lost. Only one example from each is featured, chosen from noteworthy candidates considered nationwide. Currently the Chestertown Armory is spotlighted as being threatened. Having been chosen is a powerful affirmation of the significance of its historic value. “It’s not just local history, but American history,” Vicky Smith, chair of the Chestertown HDC, said in the article. She is certainly correct.

The men deployed from this armory landed in the second wave on Normandy Beach, D-Day 1944, as part of the 29th Infantry. They were the medicos, trained to care for the wounded in the fiercest of actions, risking their own lives repeatedly to save others. The exploits and dedication to duty of the 29th inspired the movie Saving Private Ryan. Numerous medals for bravery and personal sacrifice were bestowed upon the men from the armory, including both the silver and bronze stars, purple hearts and the prestigious Croix de Guerre issued by France, honoring those who contributed to their liberation. Sadly, not all medicos returned home alive to Kent County. These selfless men were all real-life heroes and their legacy needs to be preserved for all to remember, for all time. We learn from our history.

Post World War II, the armory became an important gathering hub for numerous community functions including formal balls, youth dances, Washington College basketball games, boxing and wrestling events, Christmas shops, fund raisers, farm and garden shows and many more. The armory further hosted events for the African American community associated with the famous Chitlin Circuit. Presented by Chestertown’s Uptown Club were big-time recording artists of the day including James Brown, Little Richard, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Martha and the Vandellas. From reports by local attendees, perhaps the stress cracks in the drill hall walls can be attributed to the energies whipped up by James Brown and Little Richard!

Now, sadly, this historic and community icon is listed as ‘Threatened’ in a national preservation magazine. Ironically, threatened by an institution of higher learning, known for its liberal arts education. History, its events and lessons learned, is a foundational cornerstone of a liberal arts education. Yet our valuable local learning resource is subject to irrevocable demolition by Washington College.

To learn more about the history of the armory, the controversary surrounding its demolition and much more, visit the following: Facebook, 'Repurpose the Chestertown Armory'; Website, savethearmory.org; Google, 'Chestertown Historic District Commission' where all submissions and community points of view can be found.

Thomas Kocubinksi

Chestertown