UM Chester River Health Foundation Elects 2024 Officers: Woolever Is Chair

University of Maryland Chester River Health Foundation (UM CRHF) recently elected new officers for a three-year term to its board of directors. The Foundation raises funds for patient care services and equipment at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown; the hospital is part of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), which is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

New officers are: Elizabeth (Libby) Woolever of Chestertown (Chair); Michael Faust, of Sudlersville (Vice Chair); Jack Edson of Kennedyville (Secretary) and Paul Nicholson, Senior Vice President for Finance, UM SRH (Treasurer).

Previously serving as a trustee of a private foundation, Woolever has extensive experience in fundraising, including the development, review and award of significant grants related to healthcare, education, the environment and arts. She currently serves as the director of corporate communications and creative director for LaMotte Company, a leading manufacturer of water quality testing products.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this Foundation and participate in its work to continuously enhance the quality of healthcare services our rural hospital provides,” said Woolever. “The Foundation’s fundraising efforts help ensure we have the best possible equipment and technology available for our community.”

“Our board provides a wealth of diverse experience and talents to ensure we continue our commitment to healthcare excellence for the community,” said Maryann Ruehrmund, executive director and chief development officer, UM CRHF. “With their efforts, the Foundation will be well-poised to achieve its goals.”

For more information about the University of Maryland Chester River Health Foundation or to express interest in joining the board, contact Ruehrmund at (410) 810-5660 or visit umcrhf.org.